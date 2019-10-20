Broad Street to close for tower crane assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Road closures will be in place for a tower crane assembly next week.
The street closures will begin on Friday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. and end at 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.
The following streets will be closed:
- West Broad Street between College and 9th streets
- East Broad Street between 12th and 9th streets
- 11th Street between Broad and Marshall streets
- 10th Street between Broad and Marshall streets
- The Children’s Pavilion will be closed to all team members and patients during this time
The areas will be closed while a tower crane is being assembled and erected for work at the VCU Inpatient Children’s Hospital construction site.
