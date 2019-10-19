Richmond police seek information following ‘suspicious situation’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are seeking information following a “suspicious situation" at the intersection of Spaine Street and Merry Oaks Avenue.
Officers were called around 6 p.m., and witnesses say an adult man confronted a juvenile girl and two juvenile boys who were walking towards Broadrock Boulevard on the sidewalk.
“After this confrontation, police believe the juveniles may have entered a vehicle driven by the adult male. At this time it is unknown whether the juveniles entered the vehicle voluntarily or against their will,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-387-5844 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
