Person hit, killed while trying to cross road in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A person was hit and killed while trying to cross Nine Mile Road in Henrico Friday evening.
Police were called around 7:20 p.m. for the report of a crash on Nine Mile Road near the intersection of Newbridge Road.
Officers said a pedestrian was trying to cross Nine Mile Road and when they were hit by a vehicle heading east.
Police said the person was killed by the impact.
The driver did stop at the scene and is cooperating with officers.
The crash closed Nine Mile Road between Forest Avenue and Newbridge Road.
Police are investigating.
