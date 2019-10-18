Tropical Storm Nestor could bring soaking rain Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Nestor has formed in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon.
Winds are sustained at 60mph.
It’s a track that we will continue to watch over the next couple of days as it could bring a soaking rain to Virginia Sunday. Nestor is forecast to make landfall early Saturday morning then continue a northeast track.
The cone of concern does include a sliver of southeastern VA Sunday.
The most recent computer models bring Richmond 1-2″ of rain despite not being directly in the path. This would go a LONG way toward improving drought conditions.
Light showers look to move into the area late Saturday night and continue through the morning and afternoon Sunday. On its current track, no severe threat is expected. Just rain.
Although we don’t wish for tropical systems to hit the coast, decaying tropical systems are an important part of Virginia’s water budget. In years when we don’t get any tropical inputs, we can end up getting dry, quickly!
We will continue to monitor this system and keep you posted!
