Verizon shows off updated cell tower plans at Henrico meeting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens attended a public meeting on Thursday at Derbyshire Baptist Church in Henrico regarding the installation of new cell towers designed to improve the capacity and coverage for Verizon customers and emergency services in the Tuckahoe District.
The meeting was designed to ease concerns from the community after complaints were made earlier this month when Verizon and Dominion crews showed up in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood to begin digging holes for the new towers.
“The neighbors weren’t sure what they would look like, they weren’t sure about the health risks,” said Theresa Light. “They just had various questions.”
Light is the Civic Association President for the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood and attended the meeting.
After hearing complaints from homeowners Verizon showed off the revised plans for its 4G service.
“They have removed one of the towers from our neighborhood and they are in agreement of trying to make it as aesthetically pleasing as possible,” Light said.
At the meeting, neighbors got an up-close look at the designs for cellphone tower nodes. Twenty cell nodes will be installed in the Sleepy Hollow area - 14 will be brand new, while six will be on existing poles.
Light says the existing coverage can be so poor in certain areas of the Tuckahoe District that sometimes even emergency calls are dropped, in addition to the weak signals affecting the ability to receive calls, text messages and connect applications that require data usage.
While some were pleased Verizon made an effort to move a few of the towers out of the neighborhood and onto the roadsides in the area, not everyone is satisfied with the updates. Some people who live in the neighborhood corners will have towers visible from their front doors.
“To gain the amount of coverage it appears that some people are going to be inconvenienced slightly,” said Sleepy Hollow resident Pam Hare.
“We need the cellphone coverage,” said Light. “I’m just hoping that we can kind of come to some sort of agreement to work together. It would just be nicer if they had opened up the communications sooner.”
According to the Henrico County Planning employee, after the General Assembly’s 2018 passage of HB1258, allowing by-right placement of small-cell equipment in rights-of-way, these requests are only allowed to go through administrative building review, rather than a Board of Supervisors hearing; that means no public hearings.
Verizon officials declined to comment.
