Coconut powder, diesel spill onto I-95 after tractor-trailer trucks crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash involving two tractor-trailer trucks - including one hauling coconut powder - caused a massive backup on I-95 in Chesterfield on Friday morning.
Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the northbound lane near Woods Edge/Ruffin Mill Road when it was hit by another tractor-trailer just after 6 a.m.
There was a partial load loss of coconut powder from the truck on the shoulder and a diesel spill from the second vehicle, police said.
“The driver of the tractor located on the shoulder was charged with, improper stopping on a highway,” state police said in a news release. “The driver of the second tractor was charged with, reckless driving, failure to maintain control.”
The Department of Agriculture was called to help clean up the coconut powder.
Both drivers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.
All lanes reopened just after 11 a.m. Friday.
