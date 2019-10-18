Police respond to incident involving Henrico school bus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police responded to an incident involving a Henrico school bus on Friday morning.
A larger police presence was also at Brookland Middle School.
Police said they responded after receiving information from a community member regarding a student.
Police released the following statement regarding the incident:
Today, students may have reported a police presence around Brookland Middle School. Just before 8 am, there was several police vehicles on scene in response to information received from our community members. A citizen shared concerning information with Henrico County Police Division regarding a student. Working together, the Police Division and Henrico Public Schools officials were able to evaluate the information and address any concerns prior to the bus in question arriving to the school. Police are working with the student and guardians involved in this incident. Based upon the investigation, there is no further reason for students or parents to be concerned. School staff continued teaching as usual, and there were no interruptions to the regularly scheduled day. As always, we appreciate when families take the time to have important conversations about sharing concerning information with officials so that it can be evaluated properly and appropriate actions can be taken.
The following information was also sent by the school to parents earlier today:
Hello Cubs Families, This is a brief message to explain why you may have noticed or heard about a larger than usual police presence this morning.
This morning, a parent shared some concerns with Henrico County Police pertaining to one of our students. The information was used to address the issue before that student’s bus made it to school. Police are speaking to that student and the student’s guardians, and we have no further reason to be concerned. Our teachers are teaching as usual, and our day is moving along on schedule. As always, we appreciate when students or adults share their concerns with us so that we can take appropriate actions.
If your student asks, please let them know that we have no reason to be alarmed. The officers are here to keep us safe and have a great day of learning.
