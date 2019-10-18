Police respond to incident involving Henrico school bus

Today, students may have reported a police presence around Brookland Middle School. Just before 8 am, there was several police vehicles on scene in response to information received from our community members. A citizen shared concerning information with Henrico County Police Division regarding a student. Working together, the Police Division and Henrico Public Schools officials were able to evaluate the information and address any concerns prior to the bus in question arriving to the school. Police are working with the student and guardians involved in this incident. Based upon the investigation, there is no further reason for students or parents to be concerned. School staff continued teaching as usual, and there were no interruptions to the regularly scheduled day. As always, we appreciate when families take the time to have important conversations about sharing concerning information with officials so that it can be evaluated properly and appropriate actions can be taken.