Parents sue Henrico Schools, employees following disturbing 2017 middle school locker room video

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A mother and father are suing the county’s school district for $350,000 following a disturbing video that was taken inside the Short Pump Middle School locker room in 2017.
The video was posted by a student to SnapChat; it showed black football players pinned to the ground with other players on top, simulating sexual assault over racist language.
In the weeks following the video, there were community meetings, an assistant coach fired and a police investigation. The investigation did not lead to criminal charges. School officials also forfeited the rest of the team’s season.
After the incident, the school district created an Equity and Diversity Director position. At the time, mental health advocates called for the children involved to get help for the trauma an event like those depicted in the video can cause.
Now, some of the parents whose children where shown in the video are suing the Henrico County Public School (HCPS) district, the principal, football coach and athletic director for the Oct. 13, 2017 incident. Documents say all of the defendants had a duty to ensure “a safe, non-discriminatory and inclusive educational and extra-curricular environment.”
Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said the district is aware of the lawsuit, but has not yet been “officially served with the complaint.” The statement continues:
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.