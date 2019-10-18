Northam, Dominion reach deal to power state buildings with renewable energy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State-owned buildings will soon be powered with solar and wind energy.
Gov. Ralph Northam and Dominion Energy announced Friday morning that under a partnership, Dominion will provide the Commonwealth with 420 megawatts of renewable energy.
“When combined with previously announced solar projects, the power produced is enough to meet the equivalent of 45 percent of the state government’s annual energy use," Dominion said in a news release.
The projects are:
- Rocky Forge Wind, under development by Apex Clean Energy in Botetourt County near Roanoke. It will be the first onshore wind project in Virginia.
- Belcher Solar, owned by Dominion Energy, in Louisa County, which was developed by a joint venture among Virginia Solar LLC and MAP Energy LLC. It will provide 88 megawatts at peak output.
- Bedford Solar in the City of Chesapeake is under development by Lincoln Clean Energy. It will provide 70 megawatts at peak output.
- Walnut Solar in King and Queen County is under development by Open Road Renewables. It will provide at least 90 megawatts at peak output.
- A fourth solar project will be named at a later time and will provide the remaining generation.
“Virginia is leading by example and demonstrating how states can step up to combat climate change and advance a clean energy economy," Northam said.
This announcement comes a month after Northam announced a goal for Virginia to produce all electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050.
Dominion says the project announced Friday will not have an impact on customer rates.
“The clean energy package consists of a 75-megawatt wind project and four proposed solar projects totaling 345 megawatts slated to come online in stages over the next three years, pending local approvals,” Dominion said.
