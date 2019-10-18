News to Know for Oct. 18: Sunday soaker; Chili Peppers coming in 2020; new Verizon towers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny and cool weather is in place for a couple of days, but get ready for more rain!

A tropical system could bring more than an inch of rain to Virginia on Sunday. Get more on the timing HERE.

Sunny Friday; rainy Sunday

Cell phone towers plan

Dozens attended a public meeting on Thursday at Derbyshire Baptist Church in Henrico regarding the installation of new cell towers designed to improve the capacity and coverage for Verizon customers and emergency services in the Tuckahoe District.

The meeting was designed to ease concerns from the community after complaints were made earlier this month when Verizon and Dominion crews showed up in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood to begin digging holes for the new towers.

Homeowners upset over Verizon cell towers

The Chili Peppers are coming!

No, not that “Red Hot” band ...

It’s the Tri-Cities baseball team, which will take the field in summer 2020!

Colonial Heights baseball team unveiled

Richmond teacher fired

A middle school teacher is no longer in front of a class and out of a job after school officials confirm she used a racial slur towards a student.

“She called him a ni**let. She called the student a ni**let. She went on and there were other words and terms expressed out loud,” one parent said.

It happened inside a seventh grade class at Lucille Murray Brown Middle School last Tuesday.

Richmond teacher fired after calling student the ‘N-Word’

More Legionella found

A trace amount of Legionella bacteria has been detected in a cooling tower at Henrico Jail West but the amount found is not likely to cause a health risk, county officials said.

“Results of a test of the cooling tower, conducted by contractor Water Chemistry, Inc., indicated the presence of 11 colony-forming units (CFUs) of Legionella bacteria per milliliter. The threshold for a positive test of the bacteria is 10 CFUs per milliliter, according to the company,” county officials said in a release.

Looking for family fun?

Science After Dark: GLOW returns Friday from 5 to 9 p.m..

The entire Dewey Gottwald Center will be filled with 10 different activity stations, including glow-in-the dark art, face painting, fluorescent satellite making, UV fog bubbles and straw rocket building.

The Science Museum of Virginia’s October Science After Dark is not only packed with fun hands-on science activities, but everything in the building is also illuminated, shining and radiating.
Final thought

“As long as there is life, there is a potential; and as long as there is a potential, there will be a success! You will sprout again when cut down! You will rise again even when you fall!” ― Israelmore Ayivor

