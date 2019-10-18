Man wearing construction safety vest robs Hopewell restaurant

Do you recognize this man? Hopewell police say he robbed a restaurant on Thursday. (Source: Hopewell Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 18, 2019 at 9:17 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 2:21 PM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a restaurant on Thursday.

Police say the man - who had a slit in his eyebrow and possibly a tattoo or mole under his left eye - entered the Traditionz Express Restaurant on Cavalier Square around 6:50 p.m., handed over a note demanding money and then fled the business with cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police say the man was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt with hood pulled over his head, a baseball cap, a yellow construction style safety vest with reflective stripes and gray gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or Crimesolvers at 804-541-2202.

