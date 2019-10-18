Henrico unveils renderings of new aquatic center

The aquatics center is replacing Macy's at Regency Square Mall. (Source: Henrico County/NOVA)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 11:00 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County posted photos to Facebook on Friday of what the a new aquatics center will look like at Regency Square Mall.

The cost of the project, which will replace Macy’s, is about $18 million and will feature an eight-lane 50-meter pool and two three-lane 25-yard pools.

“Swimming is becoming more popular nationwide,” said NOVA of Virginia Aquatics Executive Director Ann McGee earlier this year. “It’s now the fourth most popular sport in the country … I think that this is a swimming community between the many swim clubs here and the number of kids who compete, who swim in their summer league programs, and now in schools.”

The project is a private-public partnership between the County, NOVA Swimming and Regency Square.

