Henrico senior saves choking boy

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico senior is being called a hero after saving a little boy who was choking.
Henrico fire officials said a child began choking and stopped breathing on Monday morning during worship at Gayton Baptist Church on North Gayton Road.
Wade Carter, a senior at Glen Allen High School, was serving as a volunteer Kids Ministry Leader at the church. Despite never being formally trained, Carter immediately jumped into action and performed the Heimlich Maneuver.
Officials said it took several thrusts, but Carter eventually got the obstruction dislodged and the child began breathing again.
Fire officials said thanks to Carter’s quick thinking and actions, he prevented what could have been a serious tragedy.
