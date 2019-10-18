Get paid $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies

(WWBT) - If you love Disney movies - then we’ve got your ultimate dream job.
Reviews.org is looking for someone who “really, really loves Disney” to watch 30 Disney movies or TV shows in 30 days. The best part? They’ll pay you $1,000 to do it!
The job qualifications are pretty simple, all you need to be is at least 18 years old, a United States citizen or permanent resident, and as swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon. They may be joking about that last one, but more power to you if you fit the bill.
Along with paying you $1,000, Reviews.org will also hook you up with a year subscription to Disney+ and a Disney-themed movie watching kit!
If you think you have what it takes to prove your the “biggest, baddest Disney fan out there” - you can apply, HERE.
