Forecast: Dry start to the weekend with heavy rain possible Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly Friday evening with a couple chances for rain over the next 7 days
FRIDAY EVENING: Mainly clear and chilly. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Patchy morning frost possible, especially western VA. Morning sun with increasing clouds late afternoon and evening A few late showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, could be heavy especially during the morning and afternoon. Rain totals 1-2″ possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the near 50, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
