Caught on camera: Woman steals package from Richmond porch

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is searching for a woman who was caught on camera stealing a package from a porch in Jackson Ward.
Security video shows the woman walking on a sidewalk in the 600 block of N. 1st Street just before 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9. She is pushing a stroller with a child inside.
The woman walks past the home, but then comes back and grabs the package, leaving the child along the sidewalk.
“The fact that what’s going in her head to leave her baby to go get the package is sad,” Richmond Police Detective Courtney Berlack said.
Kisha Johnson lives nearby, and like many others who saw the video, couldn’t believe their eyes.
“If it were me, I would be very annoyed,” said Johnson.
The woman not only faces larceny charges but possibly child neglect, as well.
“I believe a lockbox could be good. Put it on your porch and get a lock box,” Johnson said.
The homeowner didn’t want to go on camera but says this isn’t the first time packages have been stolen in the community. Johnson says it’s time to go back to knowing your neighbors.
“Tell your neighbor to watch out for your packages, or you can make it where they can leave it with the neighbor if they are always home and they can sign for your package,” Johnson said.
The suspect was wearing a blue and pink dress, a denim jacket, black slide-on slippers and blue socks.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
