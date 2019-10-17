Woman with history of health problems missing in southern Va.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman with a history of health problems is missing in Brunswick County.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and Lawrenceville Police Department say Frances Leandra Colbert, 51, was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday. She sent a text to her son around 10 a.m.
Colbert was last seen wearing black and white Nike shoes, black jeans, an unknown color of shirt and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 434-848-3133.
