Woman dies in fire at Va. campground

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/GRAY TV) - Augusta County Fire-Rescue says that one person died in a fire, which destroyed a camper, at a campground on Wednesday morning.
According to Virginia State Police, the victim was an adult woman, whose remains were found inside a camper after the fire was extinguished.
Calls came in around 10:20 a.m. for a camper on fire at the North 340 Campground, which is just off Rt. 340 (Eastside Highway) between Dooms and Crimora.
Multiple crews from around the Valley responded to the area and got the fire under control by about 11 a.m. But by that point, much of the 2008 Newmar recreational vehicle (RV) was already gone.
Officials confirmed at the scene that a man was taken to Augusta Health for medical care, in addition to the woman killed in the fire.
The woman’s remains were sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and identification.
