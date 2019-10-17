University of Richmond ranks No. 2 for best career services

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - University of Richmond has been named one of the best colleges for career services by The Princeton Review, TODAY reports.
The Princeton Review recently released the 2020 edition of “The Best 385 Colleges,” featuring the top 20 colleges across 62 categories, based on feedback from a survey taken by 143,000 students.
University of Richmond ranked second in the “Best Career Services” category, right behind Clemson University.
Bentley University, Northwestern University and Wabash College were also listed in the category.
Additional categories featured include “Happiest Students,” “Great Financial Aid,” “Biggest Party Schools” and more.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.