Two additional arrests in April murder investigation

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Police tell us that the U.S. Marshals have arrested two more men in connection to the murder of Reginal K. Addo from back in April.
19-year-old Willie Gamble Jr. and 18-year-old Lawrence T. Moseley were apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force Wednesday. They have each been charged with murder, abduction, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Two brothers who were arrested in connection to the robbery that led to a deadly shooting were arrested and charged earlier this year.
Timon A. Ward, 18, of North Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of murder, use of a firearm in commission of abduction and abduction with intent of financial benefit in Richmond Circuit Court on Wednesday. His sentencing is set for Dec. 11.
His brother, Timothy A. Ward, 19, also of North Chesterfield, was in court on Oct. 7.
The brothers were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. Timon Ward was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on May 22 in Chesterfield. Timothy Ward turned himself in to Richmond police and U.S. Marshals on May 23.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive for a shooting around 10:15 p.m. April 30.
When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
The man was identified as Reginald K. Addo, 40, of Richmond.
