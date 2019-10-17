A tale of two Glen Allen restaurants: Violations corrected after food stored at wrong temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In this week’s Restaurant Report, we’re looking at two Glen Allen restaurants, both in recent inspections having issues with keeping food at the right temperatures.
First up is Hondo’s, which is located in the Shoppes at Innsbrook complex in Glen Allen.
In its latest inspection, the restaurant had three priority violations, which included food found at the wrong temperatures, two priority foundation violations and four core violations, which included mold found inside the ice machine.
We called Hondo’s and spoke with the manager, who said they discarded the food that was found to be held at improper temperatures and have replaced it.
As for the mold, the manager said the ice machine has since been cleaned.
Next up, we’re checking out Debbie’s Kitchen, which is located on Route 33 in Glen Allen and has been open since 1994.
In one inspection, the restaurant had three priority violations, which included some foods kept at the wrong temperatures, three priority foundation violations and three core violations, which includes some areas of the kitchen that needed cleaning, along and under some kitchen equipment.
The good news, in a follow up inspection, the restaurant fixed all of its violations!
We called Debbie’s to see how they did it; we spoke with the restaurant’s administrator who said they were able to take and implement suggestions from their inspector, leading to a perfect report!
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
