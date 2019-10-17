State police seek new information in 1995 slaying of store owner

“The 1995 murder shook the community, still reeling from a violent bank robbery two weeks prior just north in Fork Union,” said Capt. David O. Cooper II, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office commander. “Even after all these years, we are certain there are folks in the community who know something about this tragic and senseless homicide and we encourage them to please come forward and share with us what you know. Even the smallest, tidbit of information is important to this unsolved case. It’s been 24 years and it’s time to bring justice to Mrs. Herndon and her surviving family members.”