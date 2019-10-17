State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southwest Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Gray TV) - A man is in a hospital after he was shot by an officer who was responding to a trespassing call in Roanoke Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around lunchtime on Hershberger Road, not far from popular businesses such as K&W Cafeteria and Krispy Kreme.
Officers were dispatched around 12:45 p.m., and began talking with a person described as a suspect. According to police, an officer noticed the person had a gun. The officer eventually shot at the suspect, hitting him, then taking him into custody.
The man was taken to a hospital. Police have not released any other information about his condition.
Marjory Blankenship, who was entering the Lowe’s building nearby, says she heard the shots.
“As we were coming in, we could hear shots fired. We weren’t sure from which direction the shots were coming so my husband slowed down and stopped,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship says she and her husband looked on as the officer gave the suspect orders.
"The police officer was saying, 'show me your hands, show me your hands,' and the man was running from him and the officer started to fire," Blankenship said.
"I can't be sure how many shots were fired, I heard at least three, maybe up to five."
Blankenship and her husband left the scene shortly after because they were worried about their safety.
"At that point, I said to my husband, 'they're shooting, let's get out of here before we get shot' because our truck was actually in the line of fire behind the gentleman running from the police," Blankenship said.
"I'm just really shaken up over it and I hope that I never see anything like it ever again."
The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative assignment per department policy. Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.
Police also confirm a Roanoke police officer crashed at the intersection of Gainsboro Road and Orange Avenue while headed to the scene of the shooting. Several people were taken to a hospital but are expected to be okay.
