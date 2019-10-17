Special needs students to learn basics of baseball

By Olivia Ugino | October 17, 2019 at 7:32 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 7:34 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Students from 23 elementary schools will travel to Tuckahoe Park Baseball Park on Thursday to learn the basics of baseball. This event - Challenge Day - is for students with special needs to learn how to field, hit, and run the bases.

The event was postponed a day after Wednesday’s rain.

Nearly 400 students and volunteers are expected to attend. Challenger Day is an offshoot of the Challenger Division, a league for kids with disabilities, which teaches kids exercise, teamwork, self-esteem, among other things.

That event will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the baseball complex and will go until 1:30 p.m.

