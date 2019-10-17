Special needs students to learn basics of baseball

Challenger Day in Henrico was postponed after Wednesday’s rain to Thursday. Students from 23 elementary schools will travel to Tuckahoe Park Baseball Park to learn the basics of baseball. This event is for students with special needs to learn how to field, hit, and run the bases. Nearly 400 students and volunteers are expected to attend. Challenger Day is an offshoot of the Challenger Division, a league for kids with disabilities, which teaches kids exercise, teamwork, self-esteem, among other things. That event will start at 9:30 am Thursday at the baseball complex and will go until 1:30.