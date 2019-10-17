Prince George Police urge residents to lock car doors after string of thefts

By Tamia Mallory | October 17, 2019 at 1:01 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 1:09 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department is urging residents to lock car doors following a string of thefts.

Police say the thefts occurred in the following areas of the county:

  • Powell Lane/Pumphouse Road (Prince George County Club Estates)
  • Jefferson Park/Oaklawn Boulevard/Puddlelock Road (Bailey’s Ridge Apartments/Jefferson Pointe Apartments/Crossing Shopping Center/Red Hill Trailer Park/Puddlelock Place)
  • County Drive
  • Martinson Lane (Manchester Mills)

“Do your part and LOCK IT, HIDE IT, KEEP IT,” police said in a Facebook post.

