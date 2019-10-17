Tree worker killed following crash with company vehicle in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A tree removal worker was killed in an accident involving his company’s vehicle Thursday.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to 1:52 p.m. on Thursday for a crash involving a pedestrian on Hickstead Road.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Officials say the victim was not local to the Richmond area, but have not released his identity.
The name of the company has not yet been released.
