Parney, Daly form DECC Pro-Am dynamic duo

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The fourth annual Dominion Energy Charity Classic tees off on Friday morning at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, but before the golfers put their game-faces on, they have a little fun during the pro-am, and those at the event on Thursday did not have to look hard to find a group enjoying it to the fullest.
John Daly is known as professional golf’s bad boy, never lacking for entertainment, and bringing an attitude rarely seen around a country club. There’s no denying that his personality helps to energize the PGA Tour Champions.
Speaking of personalities, Richmond has plenty of those, including Todd “Parney” Parnell, vice president and chief operating officer of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Parney is as outgoing as anybody in our community, has some similarities to Daly, and, as luck would have it, those two were paired in the same pro-am group on Thursday morning.
“They were so boring, they didn’t talk to me, had to give them lessons all day,” Daly sarcastically said of his group. “No, they’re the greatest. Parney’s the greatest.”
“My caddie, (athletic director) Ed McLaughlin from VCU was subpar for the first 17 holes, but he brought us home with an eagle on the last hole,” Parney laughed after Thursday’s round. “Just a wonderful, wonderful day, and [John Daly] and everybody were awesome.”
It’s probably fair to say that neither Daly nor Parney could sneak into a room, or onto a golf course for that matter, without anybody noticing. However, if their extroverted demeanors don’t catch people’s attention right away, their fashion sense will certainly catch eyes. Both are, at least in part, known for their crazier attire, mainly pants, and while Daly may have dropped the ball in that category today, sporting all black, Parney did not disappoint, appearing in fireworks-themed lower outerwear.
“I texted (former San Francisco Giants’ manager) Bruce Bochy last night and told him I was playing with John, and he said ‘who’s going to have the better pants?,'” Parney said. “I think I won that because he didn’t even try hard on the pants today.”
Parney and Daly- the perfect pair to go for par, and with Parney’s strength in building relationships, could he get Daly to the Diamond next season?
“I’ll throw out a first pitch when his damn team gets a winning record,” cracked the former PGA champion. “That’d be good, wouldn’t it?”
If nothing else, Parney got the chance to take in some advice from an athlete who used to be at the top of his sports- one pointer in particular.
“I told him to take up tennis,” Daly said when asked about his assessment of Parney’s game. “That’d be a good thing for him.”
“He told me to give it up,” Parney laughed, “and not play golf anymore.”
The first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic tees off at 10:15am on Friday.
