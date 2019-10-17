Parney, Daly form DECC Pro-Am dynamic duo

It’s probably fair to say that neither Daly nor Parney could sneak into a room, or onto a golf course for that matter, without anybody noticing. However, if their extroverted demeanors don’t catch people’s attention right away, their fashion sense will certainly catch eyes. Both are, at least in part, known for their crazier attire, mainly pants, and while Daly may have dropped the ball in that category today, sporting all black, Parney did not disappoint, appearing in fireworks-themed lower outerwear.