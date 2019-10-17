News to Know for Oct. 17: Some burn bans lifted; longtime congressman dies; breezy and cool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for your Thursday:
Breaking news this morning as U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at age 68.
Cummings recently had a medical procedure that he believed would only keep him away for about a week. He previously was treated for heart and knee issues.
It’s a chilly start to the morning and temperatures will remain below 70 degrees during the day!
Some counties have decided to lift burn bans that were in place due to changing weather conditions.
Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties lifted their burn bans starting at 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 after a day of heavy rain.
For the first time in a decade, the Colonial Heights Fire Department will be adding new positions to keep residents safe.
The city is now looking to hire half a dozen new firefighters. It’s been a years-long battle to create more positions, but city funds did not allow it, until now.
The Washington Redskins have partnered with Petersburg City Public Schools to raise money for classroom supplies.
Discounted prices are $50 to $70 per ticket, with $10 from each ticket going to Petersburg City Public Schools.
Mark Overby, the owner of Hometeam Grill in The Fan, says he came home around 3 a.m. Wednesday after the Washington Nationals’ Tuesday night game with the St. Louis Cardinals, witnessing that historic moment in person was completely worth it.
“I’ve never heard a stadium so loud,” he said.
