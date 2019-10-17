News to Know for Oct. 17: Some burn bans lifted; longtime congressman dies; breezy and cool

By David Hylton | October 17, 2019 at 6:50 AM EDT - Updated October 17 at 6:50 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for your Thursday:

Cummings dies

Breaking news this morning as U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at age 68.

Cummings recently had a medical procedure that he believed would only keep him away for about a week. He previously was treated for heart and knee issues.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Source: Patrick Semansky)

Grab a jacket!

It’s a chilly start to the morning and temperatures will remain below 70 degrees during the day!

FORECAST: Cool and breezy

Some burn bans lifted

Some counties have decided to lift burn bans that were in place due to changing weather conditions.

Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties lifted their burn bans starting at 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 after a day of heavy rain.

Fire department to expand

For the first time in a decade, the Colonial Heights Fire Department will be adding new positions to keep residents safe.

The city is now looking to hire half a dozen new firefighters. It’s been a years-long battle to create more positions, but city funds did not allow it, until now.

Colonial Heights Fire Department expanding staffing for the first time in a decade

Redskins partner with Petersburg schools

The Washington Redskins have partnered with Petersburg City Public Schools to raise money for classroom supplies.

Discounted prices are $50 to $70 per ticket, with $10 from each ticket going to Petersburg City Public Schools.

Redskins training camp is held in Richmond in the summer. (Source: NBC12)

World Series excitement!

Mark Overby, the owner of Hometeam Grill in The Fan, says he came home around 3 a.m. Wednesday after the Washington Nationals’ Tuesday night game with the St. Louis Cardinals, witnessing that historic moment in person was completely worth it.

“I’ve never heard a stadium so loud,” he said.

Local Nationals fan/owner of Hometeam Grill takes photo with his father while at Game 4 of the NLCS Series.
Local Nationals fan/owner of Hometeam Grill takes photo with his father while at Game 4 of the NLCS Series. (Source: Mark Overby)

Final thought

“Persevere like a seed; even when people try to bury you, flourish.” - Matshona Dhliwayo

