Vehicle hits deer on Route 288 sparking chain-reaction crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say seven vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Route 288 near the Claypoint Road overpass on Thursday morning.
Virginia State Police say the first crash involved a vehicle striking a deer. Two additional crashes in the area then led to a chain reaction of vehicles getting struck in the rear.
One driver was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Two drivers in the additional crashes were charged with following too close.
