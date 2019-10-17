Man shot by police dies; police say he pointed gun at officer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Virginia State Police have confirmed the name of the man killed in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in the City of Roanoke.
Police say Chase Austin, 28, of Vinton was the man shot and killed by a Roanoke City Police officer. He died Wednesday night.
The incident began when Roanoke Police got a trespassing call from the Krispy Kreme that a man who had been banned from the store was on the property and refused to leave. According to Virginia State Police, who are investigating the shooting, an officer began to speak with the man, now identified as Austin, who became confrontational and pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at the officer.
The officer fired his gun, hitting Austin, who then ran off. The officer chased him and took him into custody a short distance away. No officers were hurt during the incident.
Austin was taken with life-threatening injuries to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died. State Police say Austin was wanted on several charges and was in possession of a gun stolen from a vehicle in the City of Roanoke.
In accordance with Roanoke Police Department policy, the officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation has been completed. Upon the completion of the investigation, Virginia State Police will produce the findings of the investigation to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in the City of Roanoke.
