Man previously arrested in string of crimes faces charges in armed robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man arrested this year after a string of thefts was arrested again this week and charged in an armed robbery.
The Petersburg Bureau of Police says Ernest Carl Hollands used a knife to rob the Liberty Cash Mart on E. Washington Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Hollands was captured on surveillance video in the incident and arrested around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.
Hollands targeted three businesses in three days earlier this year, police said.
Police said Hollands entered the stores, waited until the cashier had the register open and then grabbed money and fled the scenes.
He was previously arrested in March.
