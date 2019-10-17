Man convicted of plotting to bomb Virginia Beach school released from prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of plotting to bomb a high school in Virginia Beach was released from prison, WAVY reports.
Philip Bay was arrested in April of 2009 after plotting to bomb students and teachers at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach.
Police found 28 pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails, sawed off shotguns and other explosive devices at his home.
Bay, who was 17 at the time, was tried as an adult and sentenced to 12 years in prison on 18 felony convictions.
He began his prison sentence in July of 2011 and was released on Tuesday, over eight years into his sentence.
Prosecutors said he was enthralled with the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.
Bay is now on community supervision.
