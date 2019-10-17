Legionella bacteria found in Henrico jail cooling tower

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A trace amount of Legionella bacteria has been detected in a cooling tower at Henrico Jail West but the amount found is not likely to cause a health risk, county officials said.
“Results of a test of the cooling tower, conducted by contractor Water Chemistry, Inc., indicated the presence of 11 colony-forming units (CFUs) of Legionella bacteria per milliliter. The threshold for a positive test of the bacteria is 10 CFUs per milliliter, according to the company,” county officials said in a release.
The strain found in the cooling tower is one that can potentially lead to the development of Legionnaires’ disease in at-risk people. However, the amount found does not present a risk to people working or housed in the jail, Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health departments, said.
“The contractor tested the Jail West equipment on Oct. 8; lab analysis indicated the positive test result on Oct. 16. The contractor is scheduled to chemically treat the cooling tower and remediate the bacteria by Monday, Oct. 21,″ a release said.
The cooling tower was checked as part of a countywide program looking for the presence of the bacteria. Nine other county government buildings were tested and have come back negative for the bacteria.
Henrico regularly maintains the towers, including monthly cleanings and other treatments.
The County started testing for Legionella bacteria in Septemeber after it was found in other facilities around the region.
