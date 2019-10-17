Henrico Co. boosting efforts in revitalizing aging neighborhoods

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico leaders are boosting their efforts to revitalize some of the County’s aging neighborhoods.
Over the last several years a housing specialist position was created, the County has established a $2 million revitalization fund and a Housing Advisory Committee has been appointed to help move forward with the efforts.
“Our County leadership wants to make sure we enhance and improve our maturing communities and our aging housing stock,” said Eric Leabough, Director of Henrico’s Department of Community Revitalization.
Currently, Leabough said they’re focusing their efforts on two areas – Highland Springs and the Laburnum Gateway area.
As part of revitalization plans, the County has looked at buying vacant houses and working with non-profit housing partners to transform them into something habitable.
"As a result of our efforts to serve as a catalyst, we've seen that as we're doing work the private sector will come in and make improvements or new stock as well," Leabough said.
That’s what one woman said happened who lives on Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs.
"That house was a disaster," said Diane Burt.
That's how Burt would describe the two-story, 1937 built house that once sat next door to her.
“They just had to gut it all out because it was just that bad,” she said. “The cats were over there and everything.”
Now a four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom renovated home stands in its place, all thanks to revitalization efforts by Henrico County, and it’s not the only one.
"We have a property that we're working with a non-profit partner to renovate,” Leabough said. “We acquired it through one of our flexible resources in our revitalization fund."
The County established a $2 million revitalization fund to help with various projects in aging neighborhoods.
“It helped us acquire a property that was blighted and had a number of calls for service and incidents that were connected to that particular address," Leabough said. "So it enabled us to... remove the eyesore.”
Similarly, the County is working with existing property owners to improve living conditions and concerns, which is what’s happening at St. Luke Apartments.
"It was in desperate need of investment,” Leabough said. “We were very involved with working with the owners to see that those improvements come to fruition."
Some of the living concerns at the apartment complex discussed during a Sept. 2019 Board of Supervisors work meeting included:
- Structural defects (stairs, balconies)
- Non-structural defects (broken windows and doors, floor coverings, wall and ceiling damage, etc)
- Plumbing (sewer line blockages, fixture leaks, broken sinks/toilets, etc.)
- HVAC (dryer exhaust vents disconnected, inoperable heat/ac units, etc.)
- Electrical (loose receptacles, broken lights, etc.)
- Smoke detectors missing or inoperable
- Insect & rodent infestations
"We recognize that there are aging and maturing communities all across the county and we're not leaving any community out," Leabough said.
As new libraries have been built (Fairfield and Varina) and soon a new high school in the County's East end, Burt said there are plenty of other areas that could use some help.
"I'm all for the new building and everything, revitalization," she said.
In addition to the efforts mentioned above, Leabough said the efforts guided largely by the housing specialist and Department of Community Revitalization, have also included:
- The demolition of a boarded-up house that had become a chronic safety concern;
- An ordinance to spur the demolition or renovation of buildings that are vacant and in disrepair. So far, a hotel has been declared derelict, with discussions ongoing about demolition and/or renovations;
- A database of vacant houses that encourages code compliance and potential transfer to nonprofits for rehabilitation and sale. The National Association of Counties (NACo) recognized the Vacant Housing Tracker with an Achievement Award;
- A website — historichighlandsprings.com — to promote the Highland Springs Historic District (see attached map) and properties that qualify for historic tax credits. The website also earned a NACo award; and
- Work with nonprofit housing partners to make home repairs and offer rehabilitation assistance to 69 low-income owners.
“I think what happens is a lot of the work we do, people just don’t know about it, but they see the results of it," Leabough said. “They see the fruits of our efforts. We’re going to do a lot more to make that known.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.