Forecast: Dry end to the week with shower chance Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool and dry for a few days with a rain chance building for Sunday.
THURSDAY EVENING: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Lows in the low 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Morning sun with increasing clouds late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, especially eastern and southeastern VA. Potential tropical system from the Gulf moves across eastern Carolinas, will need to monitor its track for rain potential in Richmond. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.