Deer mating season forces drivers to pay extra attention

(WWBT) - Drivers will want to pay extra attention to the roadways for the next few weeks, as it is currently the middle of deer mating season.
“You’re going to see a little bit more activity for a couple of reasons: it’s ‘rut’ season or breeding season, so they’re going to be traveling more and looking for a mate,” said Melissa Stanley with the Richmond Wildlife Center.
Stanley says mating season causes deer to do unusual things at all hours.
“It’s not uncommon to see them during the day. Today, there was one that crossed the road at 11 o’clock,” she said.
She recommends paying closer attention to the sides of the road to keep an eye out for your safety, and the safety of the animal.
Paul Cook with A Auto Body took a look at a car that was damaged after hitting a deer.
“Right down there and cracked the windshield,” he said, pointing out the crack that stretched from the bottom right to nearly the middle of the glass screen.
The car has been stripped of all the parts of the front end that were damaged after the collision.
“Bumper, hood, new lights...you can see it’s all broken,” Cook said, adding that the estimated time for restoration is three to four weeks, at a cost of $12,000.
Cook says A Auto Body sees two to three cases like this happen every week during the Fall. And hitting a deer doesn’t just affect the body of the car, but the damage could seep into the car’s mechanics.
“They can damage your radiator, and then that would cause your car to overheat. It’ll cause engine damage if you run too long, or overheat.”
Cook says that if worse comes to worst, it might be best to just “hit the deer, don’t try to swerve” as you may end up causing more damage to yourself or your passenger.
According to Stanley, the mating season will go on until November.
