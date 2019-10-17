14 cases of Legionnaires’ confirmed in Chesterfield, health officials say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - There have been 14 cases of Legionnaires’ confirmed in Chesterfield so far in 2019, health officials said.
Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said the two most recent cases were found near the end of August and the end of September. The Virginia Health Department confirmed the cases in September and October.
“The last case associated with the cluster patterns that prompted the VDH investigation was noted on 7/19/19, bringing the total number of cases at that point to ten. The four cases since 7/19/19 have been individual, isolated cases. None of these occurred within the areas of concern that were the focus of the investigation and none are closely associated with each other in time or geographic area.,” said in a statement.
Health officials said they expect to see additional isolated cases because doctors are testing more routinely for Legionnaires’.
