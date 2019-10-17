Applications open to get help on winter energy bills

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - With the heating season approaching, Columbia Gas is encouraging residents who need financial assistance with their utility bills to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
The application period is open now and continues through Friday, Nov. 8. You can submit applications at your local Department of Social Services office.
“We encourage our customers to contact their local social services office and apply for energy assistance now so they can benefit this winter,” said Brent Archer, President of Columbia Gas of Virginia. “Each year thousands of families served by Columbia Gas benefit from energy assistance and we don’t want anyone to miss the enrollment opportunity.”
In addition, customers are encouraged to take advantage of the WarmWise energy efficiency program which offers free energy-saving materials, conservation tips and rebates to help manage energy use.
The Fuel Assistance Program in Virginia is based on need. To learn about eligibility requirements, visit their website or call 211.
