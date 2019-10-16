Va. Schools Go Green with Solar Panels

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - More solar panels will help power schools in Augusta County.
Solar panels were just installed at Clymore Elementary in Fort Defiance and a similar set-up will be installed at Stuarts Draft Elementary. Panels will also be installed at Stuarts Draft High School, Wilson High and Stewart Middle School.
“We feel like we’re helping the environment, we’re being proactive by going solar, and hopefully it’s life lessons for everyone," said Greg Truxell with Augusta County Schools.
The school system is partnering with Stauton-based solar enegery company Secure Futures for the project. So far they’ve seen some energy costs cut, nut it’ll take a year to see just how much they’ve saved.
