RPD sees 120% increase in speeding tickets issued

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have seen a 120% increase in the number of speeding tickets issued so far this year compared to this time in 2018.
Lieutenant Edward Capriglione with RPD’s Special Operations Division said it’s because of an increased traffic enforcement effort the agency has taken on.
All year long, RPD has put together a series of traffic blitzes in order to remind drivers of the rules of the road. Unfortunately, for a good number of those drivers, their lead feet have gotten them in some trouble.
"We know the numbers are up because we're out there more,” Capriglione said. “People might not know where we are and when, but we are out there and I think the numbers show that."
So far this year RPD has issued 4,220 speeding tickets compared to 1,914 at this point in 2018.
“I would say people sometimes are just in a hurry,” Capriglione said. “Whether it’s to get to work or get home, and I would just say that you’re not going to gain that much time in a few miles it’s going to take you to get home.”
Capriglione said his special operations team focuses on what's called the high injury network.
"Which is a series of roads in the city, it's only 16% of the roads which contributes to 58% of the serious injury crashes in the city," he said.
Some of those major roads where enforcement is focused on includes Midlothian Turnpike, Forest Hill Avenue, Broad Rock and Hull Street.
Over the summer RPD held a “Route 360 Blitz” targeting safety concerns on the busy road. Most recently officers ticketed more than 500 drivers for speed-related violations during it’s back to school blitz.
Ultimately, officers hope by holding these blitzes they’ll get drivers to change their habits.
“It’s our hope that we can go back and put speed trailers out to measure speed before and after to see if we have changes in behavior,” Capriglione said. “That’s something we just started to do with this most recent fall blitz we followed up with the back-to-school blitz.”
The increased effort is part of the nationwide initiative called “Vision Zero,” a plan which the City of Richmond has adopted to eliminate deadly and serious injury car crashes in the city by 2030.
Officer said they will not be slowing down their efforts, instead urging drivers to slow down on the road.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.