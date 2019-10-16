Police identify man killed after losing control of 3-wheeled vehicle on I-95

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man died Wednesday after losing control and striking a guardrail on southbound I-95 around 9:49 a.m.
An investigation shows that the man was driving a 2019 three-wheeled Vanderhall Venice, when he lost control, ran off the road and crashed into a guardrail just north of mile marker 95.
Police identified the victim as Donzell A. Johnson, 48, of Clinton, Maryland.
Virginia State Police say he was wearing his helmet.
“Wet roadway conditions is being considered a factor into the cause of the crash,” police said in a news release.
The crash remains under investigation.
