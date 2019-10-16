Forecast: Dry weather ahead but more rain later this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A widespread, soaking rain fell this Wednesday. More rain is in the forecast later this weekend into next week
TONIGHT: Clearing with an evening spotty shower still possible. Turning breezy with gusty northwest winds overnight. Lows mid to upper 40s
THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler, and breezy early in the day. Gusts over 25 at times during the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny early but increasing clouds late afternoon and evening with rain moving in Saturday night. Lows mid 40s Saturday morning, highs near 70. (Rain Chance Saturday night increases to 30%)
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely central and eastern Virginia, including metro Richmond. Potential tropical system from the Gulf moves across eastern Carolinas. Morning lows near 50, highs upper 60s. (Rain Chance 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with drizzle or shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low/mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows lower 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs upper 60s
