Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU hosts early Halloween party for patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was all smiles Wednesday at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU as families and patients we’re treated to an early Halloween party.
The party was also a much-needed break for the children so they could forget about their troubles and just focus on being a kid.
Halloween is a time for candy and a time to dress up, but at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, some children aren’t able to leave to participate in the night of mischief.
“We anticipate this holiday every single year because we know it’s a child-focused holiday,” said certified childhood specialist in the emergency department, Madison Carroll.
That’s why Wednesday afternoon, the Children’s Hospital hosted their annual Halloween party with the Spirit of Children bringing the “trick or treat” to their patients.
“Our biggest thing is to help make hospitals less scary for kids,” said zone manager for Spirit Halloween, Raymond Smith.
The patients and their families got to paint their own masks, pumpkins and even pick out their own costumes.
“We want to make sure every kid has the opportunity to have something,” said Smith.
Playing, laughing and smiling are some things that the parents say is sweeter than any piece of candy they can get in their bucket.
“It was awesome because he’s not in a hospital bed all day,” said mother Amanda Champion.
“It’s good to see him coloring and doing activities that can get his thoughts and mind off the pain that he’s been experiencing,” said mom, Latoya Cypress.
As these kids continue to smile, the parents say they loved watching every minute of it.
