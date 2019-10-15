Busy I-195 on-ramp to be closed for bridge repairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of drivers in the city of Richmond will soon be impacted due to a major ramp closure affecting the downtown expressway.
VDOT officials said starting Oct. 29, you won’t be able to hop on I-195 south from Cary Street due to bridge repairs.
“The purpose of the project is to rehabilitate the bridge on I-195 over CSX and Powhite Parkway in the city of Richmond," said VDOT spokeswoman Bethanie Glover.
The on-ramp to the downtown expressway from Cary Street and Cameron Avenue is a heavily traveled one. Come the end of the month, cars will have to follow a detour.
“From Cary Street, cars can travel Malvern Avenue up to Monument Avenue and from there they can access I-195 south,” Glover said.
According to Glover, approximately 12,700 vehicles travel across the I-195 south bridge on a daily basis. Drivers will still be able to access the bridge as the construction work gets underway.
“All lanes of I-195 south will remain open for the duration of the project,” Glover said. “It’s only the ramp from Cary Street to I-195 south that is going to be closed."
Last week, VDOT officials held an open house format meeting at Mary Munford Elementary School to provide community members the chance to learn more about the upcoming project.
“There are parts of the bridge that are deteriorating and we want to rehabilitate those parts of the bridge so that it extends the bridge for as long as possible,” Glover said.
The nearly 45-year-old bridge is scheduled for repair work until the winter of 2021.
Several people in the neighborhoods near the on-ramp did not know about the project and said they’ll have to adjust their commute due to the ramp closure.
"We’ve mainly gotten questions about traffic impacts,” Glover said.
For more information about this project, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.