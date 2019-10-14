3 young men wearing bandannas rob Chesterfield 7-Eleven: Police

The men were wearing colored hoodies and bandannas. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
October 14, 2019 at 2:25 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 3:00 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three suspects are on the run after robbing a 7-Eleven at knife-point early Monday morning.

Police said the trio of juvenile males entered the store at 320 North Arch Road at 12:30 a.m.

One suspect walked up to the clerk with a large knife while “The other two suspects proceeded to take several food and e-cigarette items," according to Chesterfield Police Lieutenant Dennis Proffitt. All three suspect fled on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police described the suspects as 5 feet tall wearing bandannas. One suspect was wearing a red and white hoodie, the second suspect was wearing a black and maroon hoodie, and the third suspect was wearing a black and grey hoodie.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251.

