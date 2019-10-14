Submit name ideas for Flying Squirrels’ new beer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Center of the Universe Brewing Company (COTU) in conjunction with Entercom Richmond are calling on fans to submit names for their new beer, which will debut in the spring of 2020.
Fans can submit their ideas through Fri., October. 18. Four finalists will be selected, and fans will be able to vote for a winner beginning Mon., Oct. 21. Name ideas can be submitted here.
The beer, which was selected through fan taste sampling in August, will be a grapefruit shandy. It is a light and crisp Weiss beer with a grapefruit flavor.
The fan who submits the winning name will receive a Gold Book, which includes 40 undated tickets for the 2020 Flying Squirrels season, as well as an official swag pack featuring the name of the beer. All participants must be 21 or older.
