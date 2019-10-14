Police searching for 2 people caught on camera using stolen credit cards

Police searching for 2 people caught on camera using stolen credit cards
Police are looking for two people caught on surveillance cameras using a stolen credit card. (Source: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 14, 2019 at 12:28 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 12:28 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for two people caught on camera using stolen credit cards.

Officials say the victim had their cell phone and credit cards taken at the Hancock Village Walmart on Sept. 14. A purchase was made by the thieves in the store.

Police say the thieves spent several hundred dollars with the stolen credit cards.
Police say the thieves spent several hundred dollars with the stolen credit cards. (Source: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Afterwards, police say the thieves used the credit cards again at Chesterfield Towne Center Mall - spending several hundred dollars on clothing and other items.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.