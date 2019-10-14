Police: Robber fires gun, runs off with cash register

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robber who fired a gun and ran off with a cash register.
Police were called to a business in the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on Oct. 11 around 11:10 p.m. for a robbery.
Victims told police that a man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
Police say soon after, the suspect fired one gunshot towards the floor and ran off with the cash register.
He was last seen running south on Chamberlayne Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
