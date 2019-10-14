Police investigating triple-shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after three men were injured in a shooting in the city’s southside Sunday evening.
Police were called to the 3700 block of East Broad Rock Road around 4:47 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot in the parking lot. Both of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, another man arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers believe all of the incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
