Infant remains found buried in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after infant remains were found in Chesterfield.
While responding to the area of 21400 Rutledge Avenue on Oct. 10, police learned that an infant may have recently been buried in the area.
The remains are said to be male; they were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
